Ipanema & Leblon
Ipanema and Leblon share the same stretch of south-facing shoreline. Rio's beautiful people flock to these beaches, while the tree-lined streets located just inland hide some of the best eating, drinking and shopping offerings to be found in the whole city.
Explore Ipanema & Leblon
- Ipanema Beach
One long stretch of sun-drenched sand, Ipanema Beach is demarcated by postos (posts), which mark off subcultures as diverse as the city itself. Posto 9,…
- PPonta do Arpoador
At the far eastern end of Av Vieira Souto, this rocky point juts out into the water and serves as one of Rio's best places for watching the sunset…
- PPraia de Leblon
Separated from Ipanema by the gardens and canal of Jardim de Alah, Leblon Beach attracts families and has a slightly more sedate vibe than its eastern…
- LLurixs: Arte Contemporânea
One of Rio's top contemporary galleries moved to this Leblon location in 2017, and it continues to stage captivating exhibitions inside a four-story…
- MMirante do Leblon
A few fishers casting out to sea mingle with couples admiring the view at this overlook uphill from the western end of Leblon Beach. The luxury Sheraton…
- HH Stern
The famous jeweler H Stern allows visitors to get a glimpse behind the scenes at these gemological headquarters. A 12-minute audio tour shows the process…
- EElevador do Morro do Cantagalo
Connected to the metro station off Praça General Osório, this elevator whisks passengers up to Cantagalo, a favela that's wedged between Ipanema and…
- PParque Garota de Ipanema
This small park next to Ponta do Arpoador features a tiny playground, a concrete area popular with skaters, and a lookout with a view of Ipanema Beach. On…
- MMuseu Amsterdam Sauer
On the most upscale street in Ipanema, the Amsterdam Sauer Museum houses an impressive collection of precious stones: more than 3000 items in all…
