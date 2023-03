On the edge of Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, across a busy road, this park and sculptural garden has a short but steep trail to the Mirante do Sacopã. It's a 15-minute walk along a 600m forest-lined path to the lookout, which has memorable views from its perch 130m above the lake. For a bit more excitement, you can scale a rock-climbing wall, go rappelling (abseiling) or take a treetop walk offered by Lagoa Aventuras.