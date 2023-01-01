Elevador do Morro do Cantagalo

Connected to the metro station off Praça General Osório, this elevator whisks passengers up to Cantagalo, a favela that's wedged between Ipanema and Copacabana. The sparkling sea views from the elevator are quite fine, though local residents are happy simply to have a convenient way to get home that doesn't mean ascending hundreds of steps.

As far as security goes, Cantagalo has been safe to visit since the police pacification units arrived in 2009. High-profile visitors have included Lady Gaga, Carla Bruni and Brazil's former president, Dilma Rousseff.