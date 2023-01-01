Museu da Imagem e Som

If work on this new museum is ever complete, Copacabana will finally have an outstanding rainy-day attraction. The building, designed by celebrated New York firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro (who also designed NYC's High Line), will feature high-tech interactive galleries devoted to the great Brazilian music and film that have played such a pivotal role in the nation's culture. Performance halls and an open-air rooftop amphitheater (for outdoor films) will be other highlights.

Construction, which began in 2010, has been plagued with delays; work was scheduled to resume by early 2019, with an estimated completion date of late 2020, though funding still remains far from certain. Once (if) the museum opens, it will also contain a gallery devoted to Carmen Miranda. You'll be able to peek at photographs, hear music, watch a few film clips and check out the over-the-top garments that once belonged to the famous starlet from Brazil (never mind that Miranda was actually born in Portugal).