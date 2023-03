A world away from the bustle of Copacabana's busy avenues, the Bairro Peixoto is a peaceful enclave centered on the leafy Praça Edmundo Bittencourt. Here you'll find a playground, park benches and tables where folks play dominoes and read the paper, all of which seems to lend the setting more of a village-like air than that of a big-city neighborhood. You might even see a few marmosets up in the trees.

Wednesday's a good day to visit, when the weekly fruit market takes place.