The heart of modern Rio, the Praça Floriano (known to cariocas simply as Cinelândia) comes to life at lunchtime and after work when its outdoor cafes fill with a beer-swilling office crowd. The square is also Rio's political marketplace and is a major meeting point for protestors.

Most city marches and rallies culminate here on the steps of the old Câmara Municipal in the northwestern corner of the plaza.