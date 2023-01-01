The oldest park in Rio, the Passeio Público was built in 1783 by Mestre Valentim, a famous Brazilian sculptor, who designed it after Lisbon's botanical gardens. In 1860 the park was remodeled by French landscaper Glaziou. The park features some large trees, a pond with islands and an interesting crocodile-shaped fountain. The entrance gate was built by Valentim. Before neighboring Parque do Flamengo was created from landfill, the sea came right up to the edge of this park.
Passeio Público
Rio de Janeiro
