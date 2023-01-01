At the northern end of Parque do Flamengo, the Museu de Arte Moderna is immediately recognizable by its striking postmodern edifice designed by Affonso Eduardo Reidy. The landscaping of Burle Marx is no less impressive. Inside, the design feels a bit dated, but it's still worth a visit for the superb collection of Brazilian artists, which includes works by Bruno Giorgi, Di Cavalcanti and Maria Martins.

Curators often bring excellent photography and design exhibits to the museum, and the cinema hosts regular film festivals throughout the year. After a devastating fire in 1978 that consumed 90% of its collection, the MAM is finally back on its feet, and it now houses 11,000 permanent works.