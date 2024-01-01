Centro Cultural Justiça Federal

The stately building overlooking the Praça Floriano served as the headquarters of the Supremo Tribunal Federal (Supreme Court) from 1909 to 1960. Following a restoration project completed in 2001 it opened as a cultural center. It features exhibitions on photography and Brazilian art, and some fascinating shows from abroad periodically make their way here.
