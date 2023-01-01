Ilha de Paquetá, in the Baía de Guanabara, was once a popular tourist spot and remains a pleasant escape from the city’s bustle. There are no cars on the island. Transport is by foot, bicycle (there are hundreds for rent) or horse-drawn carts. There’s a certain decadent charm to the colonial buildings, unassuming beaches and businesses catering to working-class visitors. The place gets crowded on weekends.

Go to Paquetá for the boat ride through Rio's famous bay and to see cariocas at play – especially during the Festa de São Roque, which is celebrated with fireworks, a procession and music on the weekend following August 16.

Ferries leave from near Praça XV (Quinze) de Novembro in Centro. The ferry takes 70 minutes and costs R$12.20 for a return trip. There are 12 departures daily, leaving roughly every 90 minutes from about 7am.