Designed by Brazil’s most famous architect, Oscar Niemeyer, the Museu do Arte Contemporânea is a curvilinear building with breathtaking views. However, the exhibitions inside aren’t always very notable. It's about 1.5km from the Niterói ferry terminal; to get here turn right as you leave the terminal and walk about 50m across to the bus stop in the middle of the road; a 47B minibus will drop you at the museum door.