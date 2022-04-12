©Ksenia Ragozina/Shutterstock

Maranhão

Maranhão is the Northeast's furthest-flung state and one of its most vibrant. It is home to immense cultural riches in addition to majestic swathes of wilderness that look straight from the pages of a glossy nature magazine.

Maranhão is firmly on the travel map, thanks to the atmosphere-laden half-decayed, half-restored colonial city of São Luís (and its dynamic Afro-Brazilian festivities), its tranquil but gorgeous neighbor Alcântara, and the staggering beauty of the Parque Nacional dos Lençóis Maranhenses. Yet it remains wonderfully free of large-scale package tourism.

The coastal route from Jericoacoara (Ceará) to the Lençóis Maranhenses is one of the Northeast's great adventures and links endless empty beaches, tiny villages, lagoons and dunes.

Southern and eastern Maranhão are characterized by vast expanses of babaçu (palms) and typical sertão (backlands) landscapes, but the state's western and northwestern regions merge into humid Amazon rainforests.

Explore Maranhão

  • P

    Parque Nacional da Chapada das Mesas

    One of Brazil's newest national parks, Parque Nacional da Chapada das Mesas is renowned for its dramatic flat-topped rocky bluffs (the mesas, or tables,…

  • P

    Poço Azul

    Near the small town of Riachão, this complex boasts two of the most impressive attractions in the region on one property. Poço Azul is a translucent blue…

  • C

    Casa do Maranhão

    Set in the former customs house built right on the river mouth, this informative and colorful museum is dedicated to Maranhense culture and features a…

  • C

    Casa do Nhôzinho

    At the eclectic and fascinating Casa do Nhôzinho, you can see a collection of ingenious fish traps, rooms featuring Maranhão indigenous artisanry, and…

  • P

    Praça da Matriz

    The heart of the colonial settlement, this spacious hilltop plaza contains the best-preserved pelourinho (whipping post) in Brazil and the evocative shell…

  • M

    Museo do Reggae Maranhão

    A small, bright museum covering the history of reggae music in Maranhão. In addition to displays dedicated to the local artists and promoters who bought…

  • M

    Museu Histórico de Alcântara

    Set over two floors, this interesting museum is set in an old colonial house that was first inhabited by nobility and later by traders. It includes many…

  • P

    Palácio dos Leões

    The Palácio dos Leões is the state governor’s palace, built in the 18th century on the site of the original French fort. It still houses state government…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Maranhão.

