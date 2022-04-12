This spectacular national park in the highest area of the Central West showcases the unique landscape and flora of high-altitude cerrado across 650 sq km…
Goiás
Goiás is Brazil’s ‘road less traveled,’ though not for good reason: fiery red sunsets over the lush, rolling hills of the dramatic cerrado landscape set the stage for unparalleled views.
Agriculture is big business here, with soya, biodiesel and ethanol industries making this one of the wealthiest states in the country, albeit at the expense of the landscape in some parts. Fortunately, its unrelenting natural beauty is preserved in sensational highland areas, while handsome colonial towns are perfect places to try the much-lauded regional cuisine.
Major attractions include picturesque Cidade de Goiás and Pirenópolis, and the rivers, waterfalls and forest trails of Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros.
Explore Goiás
- PParque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros
This spectacular national park in the highest area of the Central West showcases the unique landscape and flora of high-altitude cerrado across 650 sq km…
- PPalácio Conde dos Arcos
The restored colonial governor’s residence is a very handsome piece of work. The guided tour (English usually spoken) takes in antique furniture, a…
- MMuseu do Divino
The municipal Museu do Divino exhibits the masks and costumes used during the Festa do Divino Espírito Santo. These masks were made by local craftspeople…
- MMuseu das Cavalhadas
The privately owned Museu das Cavalhadas is cluttered with bright and colorful artifacts associated with the town's major festival, Festa do Divino…
- VVale da Lua
Over millions of years, the rushing waters of the Rio São Miguel have sculpted rock formations in the landscape of Vale da Lua, a gorgeous valley whose…
- PParque Estadual da Serra dos Pireneus
Pireneus, 18km northeast of town, is the Brazilian form of the word ‘Pyrenees’ and the top spot in the state for bouldering and mountain climbing. There…
- SSantuário de Vida Silvestre Vagafogo
This 44-hectare private nature reserve is a great place to spot wildlife. Even if you don’t see much, the light hike is a welcome retreat from the heat,…
- MMuseu das Bandeiras
The fascinating Museu das Bandeiras is an old jail (1766–1950) that’s full of antiques and original furniture – the 1.5m-thick cell walls, originally made…
- RReserva Ecológica Vargem Grande
This 360-hectare park on private land contains two impressive waterfalls: Cachoeira Santa Maria and Cachoeira do Lázaro. There are small river beaches and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Goiás.
See
Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros
This spectacular national park in the highest area of the Central West showcases the unique landscape and flora of high-altitude cerrado across 650 sq km…
See
Palácio Conde dos Arcos
The restored colonial governor’s residence is a very handsome piece of work. The guided tour (English usually spoken) takes in antique furniture, a…
See
Museu do Divino
The municipal Museu do Divino exhibits the masks and costumes used during the Festa do Divino Espírito Santo. These masks were made by local craftspeople…
See
Museu das Cavalhadas
The privately owned Museu das Cavalhadas is cluttered with bright and colorful artifacts associated with the town's major festival, Festa do Divino…
See
Vale da Lua
Over millions of years, the rushing waters of the Rio São Miguel have sculpted rock formations in the landscape of Vale da Lua, a gorgeous valley whose…
See
Parque Estadual da Serra dos Pireneus
Pireneus, 18km northeast of town, is the Brazilian form of the word ‘Pyrenees’ and the top spot in the state for bouldering and mountain climbing. There…
See
Santuário de Vida Silvestre Vagafogo
This 44-hectare private nature reserve is a great place to spot wildlife. Even if you don’t see much, the light hike is a welcome retreat from the heat,…
See
Museu das Bandeiras
The fascinating Museu das Bandeiras is an old jail (1766–1950) that’s full of antiques and original furniture – the 1.5m-thick cell walls, originally made…
See
Reserva Ecológica Vargem Grande
This 360-hectare park on private land contains two impressive waterfalls: Cachoeira Santa Maria and Cachoeira do Lázaro. There are small river beaches and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Goiás
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.