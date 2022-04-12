Goiás is Brazil’s ‘road less traveled,’ though not for good reason: fiery red sunsets over the lush, rolling hills of the dramatic cerrado landscape set the stage for unparalleled views.

Agriculture is big business here, with soya, biodiesel and ethanol industries making this one of the wealthiest states in the country, albeit at the expense of the landscape in some parts. Fortunately, its unrelenting natural beauty is preserved in sensational highland areas, while handsome colonial towns are perfect places to try the much-lauded regional cuisine.

Major attractions include picturesque Cidade de Goiás and Pirenópolis, and the rivers, waterfalls and forest trails of Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros.