Goiás

Goiás is Brazil’s ‘road less traveled,’ though not for good reason: fiery red sunsets over the lush, rolling hills of the dramatic cerrado landscape set the stage for unparalleled views.

Agriculture is big business here, with soya, biodiesel and ethanol industries making this one of the wealthiest states in the country, albeit at the expense of the landscape in some parts. Fortunately, its unrelenting natural beauty is preserved in sensational highland areas, while handsome colonial towns are perfect places to try the much-lauded regional cuisine.

Major attractions include picturesque Cidade de Goiás and Pirenópolis, and the rivers, waterfalls and forest trails of Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros.

Explore Goiás

  • P

    Palácio Conde dos Arcos

    The restored colonial governor’s residence is a very handsome piece of work. The guided tour (English usually spoken) takes in antique furniture, a…

  • M

    Museu do Divino

    The municipal Museu do Divino exhibits the masks and costumes used during the Festa do Divino Espírito Santo. These masks were made by local craftspeople…

  • M

    Museu das Cavalhadas

    The privately owned Museu das Cavalhadas is cluttered with bright and colorful artifacts associated with the town's major festival, Festa do Divino…

  • V

    Vale da Lua

    Over millions of years, the rushing waters of the Rio São Miguel have sculpted rock formations in the landscape of Vale da Lua, a gorgeous valley whose…

  • P

    Parque Estadual da Serra dos Pireneus

    Pireneus, 18km northeast of town, is the Brazilian form of the word ‘Pyrenees’ and the top spot in the state for bouldering and mountain climbing. There…

  • S

    Santuário de Vida Silvestre Vagafogo

    This 44-hectare private nature reserve is a great place to spot wildlife. Even if you don’t see much, the light hike is a welcome retreat from the heat,…

  • M

    Museu das Bandeiras

    The fascinating Museu das Bandeiras is an old jail (1766–1950) that’s full of antiques and original furniture – the 1.5m-thick cell walls, originally made…

  • R

    Reserva Ecológica Vargem Grande

    This 360-hectare park on private land contains two impressive waterfalls: Cachoeira Santa Maria and Cachoeira do Lázaro. There are small river beaches and…

