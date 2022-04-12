If you've made it to Espírito Santo, don't miss this gorgeous state park. A two- to three-hour self-guided walk affords magnificent views of Pedra Azul…
Espírito Santo
Often overlooked as a destination, Espírito Santo is an enjoyable place to travel without the hype and higher prices of neighboring Rio and Bahia states.
North of the state capital of Vitória lies idyllic Itaúnas, a beach town surrounded by sand dunes, beloved for its tranquil natural setting and its exuberant annual forró festival. Further south, Espírito Santo's beaches cater to vacationing families from neighboring Minas Gerais. Here you'll find low-key beach resorts interspersed with fishing villages, all infused with a cheerful holiday buzz. Inland, Espírito Santo's mountains form an exquisite patchwork of jungled greenery and domed rocky outcroppings, culminating in the spectacularly scenic state park of Pedra Azul.
Even without all these scenic attractions, it would be worth visiting Espírito Santo just to eat. Local seafood specialties such as moqueca and torta capixaba are famous throughout Brazil.
Explore Espírito Santo
- PParque Estadual da Pedra Azul
If you've made it to Espírito Santo, don't miss this gorgeous state park. A two- to three-hour self-guided walk affords magnificent views of Pedra Azul…
- PParque Estadual de Itaúnas
The 36.7-sq-km Parque Estadual de Itaúnas extends for 25km along the coast and has impressive 20m- to 30m-high sand dunes that afford magnificent views of…
- PPraia dos Padres
About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…
- AAnchieta Palace
Vitória’s grandest historic building is this former Jesuit college and church, now the seat of state government. Free 40-minute guided tours include the…
- MMuseu de Biologia Professor Mello Leitão
In the pretty mountain town of Santa Teresa, 82km northwest of Vitória, this museum celebrates the work of local ecologist Augusto Ruschi (1915–86), who…
- RReserva Natural Vale
North of Linhares towards the Bahia border, this privately protected 218-sq-km expanse of Atlantic rainforest has earned it a place on the Unesco World…
- CConvento da Penha
This 16th-century convent atop the densely forested Morro da Penha is a must-see. The panoramic city views are magnificent, and the chapel (founded in…
- IInstituto Reserva Kautsky
Flora lovers should head out to this lovely mountainside reserve, established by dedicated botanist Roberto Kautsky, who cultivated more than 100 species…
- PPraia do Morro
Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…
