Getty Images

Espírito Santo

Often overlooked as a destination, Espírito Santo is an enjoyable place to travel without the hype and higher prices of neighboring Rio and Bahia states.

North of the state capital of Vitória lies idyllic Itaúnas, a beach town surrounded by sand dunes, beloved for its tranquil natural setting and its exuberant annual forró festival. Further south, Espírito Santo's beaches cater to vacationing families from neighboring Minas Gerais. Here you'll find low-key beach resorts interspersed with fishing villages, all infused with a cheerful holiday buzz. Inland, Espírito Santo's mountains form an exquisite patchwork of jungled greenery and domed rocky outcroppings, culminating in the spectacularly scenic state park of Pedra Azul.

Even without all these scenic attractions, it would be worth visiting Espírito Santo just to eat. Local seafood specialties such as moqueca and torta capixaba are famous throughout Brazil.

Explore Espírito Santo

  • P

    Parque Estadual da Pedra Azul

    If you've made it to Espírito Santo, don't miss this gorgeous state park. A two- to three-hour self-guided walk affords magnificent views of Pedra Azul…

  • P

    Parque Estadual de Itaúnas

    The 36.7-sq-km Parque Estadual de Itaúnas extends for 25km along the coast and has impressive 20m- to 30m-high sand dunes that afford magnificent views of…

  • P

    Praia dos Padres

    About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…

  • A

    Anchieta Palace

    Vitória’s grandest historic building is this former Jesuit college and church, now the seat of state government. Free 40-minute guided tours include the…

  • R

    Reserva Natural Vale

    North of Linhares towards the Bahia border, this privately protected 218-sq-km expanse of Atlantic rainforest has earned it a place on the Unesco World…

  • C

    Convento da Penha

    This 16th-century convent atop the densely forested Morro da Penha is a must-see. The panoramic city views are magnificent, and the chapel (founded in…

  • I

    Instituto Reserva Kautsky

    Flora lovers should head out to this lovely mountainside reserve, established by dedicated botanist Roberto Kautsky, who cultivated more than 100 species…

  • P

    Praia do Morro

    Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Espírito Santo.

  • See

    Parque Estadual da Pedra Azul

    If you've made it to Espírito Santo, don't miss this gorgeous state park. A two- to three-hour self-guided walk affords magnificent views of Pedra Azul…

  • See

    Parque Estadual de Itaúnas

    The 36.7-sq-km Parque Estadual de Itaúnas extends for 25km along the coast and has impressive 20m- to 30m-high sand dunes that afford magnificent views of…

  • See

    Praia dos Padres

    About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…

  • See

    Anchieta Palace

    Vitória’s grandest historic building is this former Jesuit college and church, now the seat of state government. Free 40-minute guided tours include the…

  • See

    Reserva Natural Vale

    North of Linhares towards the Bahia border, this privately protected 218-sq-km expanse of Atlantic rainforest has earned it a place on the Unesco World…

  • See

    Convento da Penha

    This 16th-century convent atop the densely forested Morro da Penha is a must-see. The panoramic city views are magnificent, and the chapel (founded in…

  • See

    Instituto Reserva Kautsky

    Flora lovers should head out to this lovely mountainside reserve, established by dedicated botanist Roberto Kautsky, who cultivated more than 100 species…

  • See

    Praia do Morro

    Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Espírito Santo

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.