Centro Dragão do Mar de Arte e Cultura

This excellent, extensive complex includes cinemas, performance spaces, a good cafe, a planetarium and two good museums: the Museu de Arte Contemporânea…
Ceará
In a country of glorious coastlines, Ceará has one of the most glorious of all: almost 370mi (600km) of beautiful and varied beaches, from idyllic little palm-fringed bays to 12mi (20km) strips washed by ocean breakers. From the busy urban beaches of Fortaleza, to hip Jericoacoara, to the smallest of fishing villages where people still sail jangadas (triangular-sailed fishing boats), Ceará has everything you could wish for in terms of beach ambience.
Much of the coast is backed by large expanses of high white dunes, lending a starkly elemental touch to the landscape, while the waves and winds provide some of the world's best conditions for kitesurfing, surfing and windsurfing.
But Ceará is not all about chilling on soft sands. Fortaleza is one of Brazil's biggest cities and boasts one of the country's most happening nightlife scenes, while the interior is home to the giant caves of Parque Nacional de Ubajara.
Explore Ceará
Centro Dragão do Mar de Arte e Cultura
This excellent, extensive complex includes cinemas, performance spaces, a good cafe, a planetarium and two good museums: the Museu de Arte Contemporânea…
Memorial da Cultura Cearense
Part of Fortaleza's excellent Centro Cultural Dragão do Mar, this museum hosts exhibits on Ceará's traditional way of life and culture. Temporary…
Parque Nacional de Ubajara
It's the smallest national park in the country, but Parque Nacional de Ubajara crams plenty of attractions into its boundaries. Atop a thickly forested…
Cumbuco
Cumbuco, 35km from Fortaleza, has a long wide beach with soft sand, an expanse of dunes and a few lagoons that make it very popular for buggy rides and…
Praia do Futuro
A clean length of soft sand stretching 5km along Fortaleza’s east-facing coast, this is easily the best city beach, though it's far from most…
Museu de Arte Contemporânea
This contemporary art museum is one of two museums that make up Fortaleza's excellent Centro Cultural Dragão do Mar and is well worth a wander.
Praia de Paracuru
Paracuru's beach is a narrow stretch of sand running the length of a long curving bay that is shaded in some parts by clumps of trees. It's not overly…
Centro de Turismo
The Centro de Turismo, a converted 19th-century jail, houses a lot of craft stalls and a tourist information office. Upstairs, the Museu de Arte e Cultura…
Praia do Meireles
This central beach has an attractive waterfront promenade with homey beer barracas (stalls) on the sand side and smart air-conditioned restaurants and…
