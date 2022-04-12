In a country of glorious coastlines, Ceará has one of the most glorious of all: almost 370mi (600km) of beautiful and varied beaches, from idyllic little palm-fringed bays to 12mi (20km) strips washed by ocean breakers. From the busy urban beaches of Fortaleza, to hip Jericoacoara, to the smallest of fishing villages where people still sail jangadas (triangular-sailed fishing boats), Ceará has everything you could wish for in terms of beach ambience.

Much of the coast is backed by large expanses of high white dunes, lending a starkly elemental touch to the landscape, while the waves and winds provide some of the world's best conditions for kitesurfing, surfing and windsurfing.

But Ceará is not all about chilling on soft sands. Fortaleza is one of Brazil's biggest cities and boasts one of the country's most happening nightlife scenes, while the interior is home to the giant caves of Parque Nacional de Ubajara.