Sacred Heart Cathedral

Fronted with twin-spired clock towers and rose windows above the stone portal, this neo-Gothic 1889 Catholic cathedral has a colourful interior and fine stained-glass windows above a finely carved high altar. A 2014 statue of St John Paul II outside commemorates the Mass the pope celebrated here during a 1997 visit.

In the middle of the square in front of the church is a red splatter-pattern in the pavement. After the 1990s conflict, many shell craters, including this one, were filled with red concrete as a reminder. While some such 'Sarajevo Roses' have faded, this one remains vivid.