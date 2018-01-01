Welcome to Tupiza
Set in a spectacular ‘Wild West’ countryside, the capital of the southern Chichas region is cornered in the Río Tupiza Valley, surrounded by rugged scenery – cactus-studded slopes and eroded rainbow-colored rocks cut by gravelly quebradas (ravines, usually dry).
The climate is mild year-round, with most of the rain falling between November and March. From June to August, days are hot, dry and clear, but at nighttime the temperatures can drop to below freezing.
Economically, the town depends on agriculture and mining. A refinery south of town provides employment, and the country’s only antimony (a flame-retardant metallic element) smelter operates sporadically.
4 Days Uyuni Salt Flats from Tupiza
1st Day. The tour begins in Tupiza, with pick up at your preferred hotel, we visit Palala, Sillar, Awanapampa, Cerillos, San Pablo, San Antonio, Quetena, where we observe very picturesque and natural landscapes with flora and fauna of high Andean origin (1st Night Overnight stay in basic services. Lunch will be served at the convenient time..2 ° Day. We continue our tour to visit the town of Quetena, Laguna Kollpa, Hedionda Lagoon, Hot Springs, Dali Desert, Green Lagoon, Licancabur Volcano, is a visit in the National Reserve where we observe very beautiful landscapes and we reach a higher height Geysers Masl), Huayllajara (2nd Night)..3 ° Day. Laguna Colorada, Siloli Desert, Stone Tree, Altiplanic Lagoons with flamingos, Ollague Volcano, San Juan, Salar de Chaiviri, Puerto Chuvica (Basic Salt Accommodation)..4 ° Day. We deserted very early, to enjoy the sunrise in the salar de Uyuni, and then continue our trip to the Island Incahuasi, take pictures fun in the Salar de Uyuni, visit Hotel de Sal (Museum), Eyes of salt, we continue To Colchani, and arrive at Uyuni to leave it in the place of your preference ..