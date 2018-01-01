6 Days Private Best of Bolivia Tour from La Paz with Flights VIP

1st Day:CHECK IN BOLIVIA - LA PAZ CITY TOUR (L,)-Pick up from the airport (according to itinerary of arrival), transfer to Hotel of 3 stars in La Paz, HOTEL ROSARIO-14:00 p.m. Pick up in private mobility and your English-speaking guide from your Hotel to carry out City Tour, through the urban city of La Paz, we will visit the MURILLO PLAZA, PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, CHURCH OF SAN FRANCISCO, and the main streets borne and visited by the city, we continue visiting Moon Valley, and we will experience the cable car ride. At the end of the service, we leave you at your Hotel to enjoy your rest at HOTEL ROSARIO, LA PAZ.2nd Day: LA PAZ - SUCRE (B,L,D)According to the flight itinerary, we pick you up from your Hotel in La Paz, at 7:00 am, to go to the airport and take a flight to Sucre.We arrive to Sucre and transfer to a 5 star HOTEL PARADOR SANTA MARIA LA REAL.After lunch, we made a city tour through the colonial streets of Sucre, we visited Plaza 25 de Mayo, Cretacic Park, La Recoleta, and after finishing this experience we rested in our hotel.3rd Day: SUCRE- POTOSI-UYUNI (B,L,D)We leave Sucre in our private mobility and our guide, to go to Potosi and visit the mines, after this visit we will go to Uyuni, after 4 hours of travel, we will be able to spend the night in HOTEL DE SAL LUNA SALADA.4th Day: UYUNI SALT FLATS- LA PAZ (B,L)Our adventure starts at 10:00 am, to visit the cemetery of trains, the majestic Salar de Uyuni, the Incahuasi island, we finish the visit at the Uyuni airport to take a flight to La Paz.Upon our arrival our guide arrives to direct us to HOTEL GLORIA.5th Day: LA PAZ - COPACABANA (B,L,D)Our private guide, pick us up at 7:30 am, to take us to discover the famous Titicaca Lake Located in Copacabana, where we visit the floating islands, the Isla de la Luna, all in private service and get to know the local life of the region.We return to La Paz in our private mobility to rest in HOTEL ROSARIO6th Day: LA PAZ - TIHUANACU (B,L)Our last day we started the tour at 9:00 a.m., to direct ourselves in our private mobility with our professional guide, to the ruins of Tihuanacu, located at 3 hours from La Paz, where we will know everything about this culture visiting the archaeological ruins of the door of the sun, puma punku, the monoliths and all the ruins of this empire that are until now considered a mystery.Upon returning to La Paz, our tour ends with the one left at your place of preference, your Hotel or at the airport.