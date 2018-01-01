Welcome to Sucre
Set in a valley surrounded by low mountains, Sucre enjoys a mild and comfortable climate. It’s still a center of learning, and both the city and its university enjoy reputations as focal points of progressive thought within the country.
With a selection of excellent accommodation, a wealth of churches and museums, and plenty to see and do in the surrounding area, it’s no surprise that visitors end up spending much longer in Sucre than they bargained on.
Small-Group Sucre City Walking Tour
Sucre, the capital city of Bolivia, provides a warm welcome to all visitors who want to get to know this beautiful city. A memorable experience awaits you! A local guide will accompany you during this walking tour, sharing his/her knowledge with you as you make these following stops: Main Square Plaza 25 de Mayo: You will see the main buildings around the square and your guide will explain to you the history of each place and why it is called May 25th square After our visit to the main square, you will go to the local market where we will have a traditional and delicious “Tojori” breakfast (a very traditional drink made out of corn, it is hot and filling) Following your visit you head towards the Obelisk and then to the Bolivar park, a beauty among the plazas. It was once a private garden of the richest man in Sucre and it is now public and considered as the most beautiful plaza in Sucre “Kinder Park”: this is a place where you will have an experience that you’ll never forget. Sucre is known for having dinosaur tracks all over the place, it is so trendy to name everything after a dinosaur that this park is all about dinos After our visit to the park, you will take local transport to go to a viewpoint from where you can see the majestic Sucre. Overlooking the city of Sucre, La Recoleta is also a place where history and tradition blends Now time to take a cab that will take us to an unusual place: the cemetery. “Today us, tomorrow you” reads in the inscriptions at the entrance gate. The most beautiful place of all Sucre, this is a unforgettable experience in which visitors can see how rich people were back in the 1800's in South America Your walking tour will come to an end in the main square.
6 Days Private Best of Bolivia Tour from La Paz with Flights VIP
1st Day:CHECK IN BOLIVIA - LA PAZ CITY TOUR (L,)-Pick up from the airport (according to itinerary of arrival), transfer to Hotel of 3 stars in La Paz, HOTEL ROSARIO-14:00 p.m. Pick up in private mobility and your English-speaking guide from your Hotel to carry out City Tour, through the urban city of La Paz, we will visit the MURILLO PLAZA, PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, CHURCH OF SAN FRANCISCO, and the main streets borne and visited by the city, we continue visiting Moon Valley, and we will experience the cable car ride. At the end of the service, we leave you at your Hotel to enjoy your rest at HOTEL ROSARIO, LA PAZ.2nd Day: LA PAZ - SUCRE (B,L,D)According to the flight itinerary, we pick you up from your Hotel in La Paz, at 7:00 am, to go to the airport and take a flight to Sucre.We arrive to Sucre and transfer to a 5 star HOTEL PARADOR SANTA MARIA LA REAL.After lunch, we made a city tour through the colonial streets of Sucre, we visited Plaza 25 de Mayo, Cretacic Park, La Recoleta, and after finishing this experience we rested in our hotel.3rd Day: SUCRE- POTOSI-UYUNI (B,L,D)We leave Sucre in our private mobility and our guide, to go to Potosi and visit the mines, after this visit we will go to Uyuni, after 4 hours of travel, we will be able to spend the night in HOTEL DE SAL LUNA SALADA.4th Day: UYUNI SALT FLATS- LA PAZ (B,L)Our adventure starts at 10:00 am, to visit the cemetery of trains, the majestic Salar de Uyuni, the Incahuasi island, we finish the visit at the Uyuni airport to take a flight to La Paz.Upon our arrival our guide arrives to direct us to HOTEL GLORIA.5th Day: LA PAZ - COPACABANA (B,L,D)Our private guide, pick us up at 7:30 am, to take us to discover the famous Titicaca Lake Located in Copacabana, where we visit the floating islands, the Isla de la Luna, all in private service and get to know the local life of the region.We return to La Paz in our private mobility to rest in HOTEL ROSARIO6th Day: LA PAZ - TIHUANACU (B,L)Our last day we started the tour at 9:00 a.m., to direct ourselves in our private mobility with our professional guide, to the ruins of Tihuanacu, located at 3 hours from La Paz, where we will know everything about this culture visiting the archaeological ruins of the door of the sun, puma punku, the monoliths and all the ruins of this empire that are until now considered a mystery.Upon returning to La Paz, our tour ends with the one left at your place of preference, your Hotel or at the airport.
Sucre City Tour Includes Visit to Cretacic Park
In the morning we pick you up from your hotel at 9:00 am, approximately, in your private mobility with your professional English-speaking guide, to visit the beautiful city of Sucre, touring the main square, Museum of the House of Liberty or museum of the Recoleta (optional), building of the University San Francisco Javier, walk through the city where you can appreciate the colonial architecture of the city.We enjoyed a local lunch in one of the most renowned restaurants in the city. In the afternoon visit to the Cretaceous park where you can see more than 24 replicas of different dinosaurs on a real scale, including 12 species of dinosaurs, which coexisted at the end of the Cretaceous period. Cal Orck'o, is the most extensive dinosaur footprint site in the world. Up to now more than 10,000 dinosaur footprints have been found in the Cal Orcko cliff, traces that can be seen from the Cretaceous Park.During our tour this visit will be completely narrated by our guide, at the end of the service we leave it at your Hotel or the place of your preference...
Visit to Uyuni Salt Flats from Sucre by Bus
The service starts at 7:00 p.m., with the pick up of customers from the Hotel in Sucre in private mobility, to move to the bus terminal and take the tourist bus that will take us to Uyuni for 8 hours.Upon arrival, you will be waiting for a private mobility to take us to a cafe to enjoy a delicious breakfast, and also an option to take a hot shower.We start at about 10:00am, in our 4wd car and a professional guide, and visit the train cemetery before heading to the Great Salt Lake. Meet on the way the people of Colchani, where we will see an artisan salt processing plant.Visit then the Sal Flats, to know about waterholes and to observe how the salt is being extracted. Then proceed to Incahuasi Island (known as Fish Island) where you can observe the famous giant cactus, and you can enjoy a delicious lunch. Lunch will be served in the middle of the Great Salt Lake, at the convenient time.Then we go to Coquesa and visit the cave of the mummies, which is located on the slopes of the Tunupa volcano, where you can see a beautiful landscape and enjoy the beauty of the Great Uyuni Salt Flats.Later, before returning to Uyuni, observe the sunset accompanied by a special toast at the largest salt lake of the world! Arrival in Uyuni is approximately 7:00pm.At the end of the tour of the Salar de Uyuni, after a short break, our private mobility will transport you to the bus terminal to take our bus back to Sucre.
Full-Day Tour from Sucre to Potosi and Uyuni
We will pick you up from your hotel in Sucre city al 9:00am by private transportation to drive towards Potosí. This trip is approximately 3 hours long (only transportation). Once we arrive in Potosí we will have lunch at one of the most famous local restaurants of the city.In the afternoon we will enjoy a visit to the monument of miners and the mining market where we will meet women miners (called "palliris") and visit to a cooperative mine. A visit to the cooperative mines is one of the most memorable experiences in Bolivia where you can witness the working conditions. This will make you understand more about the life of miners.After the tour we get on board of our private transportation towards Uyuni where we will drop you off at your Hotel.
Sucre Walking Tour: Immerse Yourself in This Colonial City
Let Condor Trekkers’ local guides give you a unique introduction to the beautiful city of Sucre! Discover the rich history of this charming UNESCO World Heritage City, considered the proud heart of the nation. Learn about the cultural and economic background of its inhabitants as you walk around the whitewashed colonial architecture. Get an authentic feel for daily life in Sucre with a trip to the Mercado Campesino, the city’s largest marketplace and most highly visited location. Visit Sucre’s most picturesque places, including the historic town center and the picturesque La Recoleta neighborhood, and take the perfect pictures to bring home. Knowledgeable guides will give you advice about which sites and activities not to miss and tell you stories you won’t find on the internet. Get to know the tastes, sounds, and faces of Sucre and fall in love with the city!