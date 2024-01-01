El Cabildo

Potosí

City Hall is housed in an elaborately designed colonial-era building with an ornately carved portal occupying the western side of Plaza 10 de Noviembre.

  • Potosi, Bolivia, 7 November, 2015. National Mint of Bolivia with Mask of Bacchus in Potosi, Bolivia on 7 November, 2015. Casa Nacional de la Moneda ; Shutterstock ID 757277122; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Casa Nacional de la Moneda

    0.04 MILES

    The National Mint is Potosí’s star attraction and one of South America’s finest museums. Potosí’s first mint was constructed on the present site of the…

  • Museo y Convento de Santa Teresa

    Museo y Convento de Santa Teresa

    0.2 MILES

    The fascinating Santa Teresa Convent was founded in 1685 and is still home to a small community of Carmelite nuns who have restored the sizable building…

  • Lagunas de Kari Kari

    Lagunas de Kari Kari

    1.94 MILES

    The Lagunas de Kari Kari are artificial lakes (ranging from an elevation of 4500m to 5025m) constructed in the late 16th and early 17th centuries by 20…

  • Tarapaya

    Tarapaya

    8.74 MILES

    Belief in the curative powers of Tarapaya (3600m), the most frequently visited hot-springs area around Potosí (21km northwest of the city), dates back to…

  • Museo y Convento de San Francisco

    Museo y Convento de San Francisco

    0.14 MILES

    This convent, founded in 1547 by Fray Gaspar de Valverde, is the oldest monastery in Bolivia. Owing to its inadequate size, it was demolished in 1707 and…

  • La Catedral

    La Catedral

    0.07 MILES

    Construction of La Catedral was initiated in 1564 and finally completed around 1600. The original building lasted until the early 19th century, when it…

