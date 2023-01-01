North of the Iglesia de San Agustín, Calle Quijarro narrows as it winds between a wealth of colonial buildings, many with doorways graced by old family crests. It’s thought that the bends in this street were an intentional attempt to inhibit the cold winds that would otherwise whistle through and chill everything in their path.

During colonial times Quijarro was the street of potters, but it’s now known for its hatmakers. The intersection of Quijarro and Modesto Omiste, further north, has been dubbed the Esquina de las Cuatro Portadas because of its four colonial doorways.