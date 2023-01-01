This church is a little-known Potosí gem. Originally built as a humble chapel in honor of the Virgen de Candelaria, it was rebuilt more lavishly in the 18th century. There's a fine gilt baroque retablo (portable box with depictions of religious and historical events) – the Virgin has pride of place – and a magnificent series of paintings of biblical scenes by anonymous Potosí school artists. The impressive pulpit has small paintings by Melchor Pérez de Holguín.
La Capilla de Nuestra Señora de Jerusalén
Potosí
