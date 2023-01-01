La Capilla de Nuestra Señora de Jerusalén

This church is a little-known Potosí gem. Originally built as a humble chapel in honor of the Virgen de Candelaria, it was rebuilt more lavishly in the 18th century. There's a fine gilt baroque retablo (portable box with depictions of religious and historical events) – the Virgin has pride of place – and a magnificent series of paintings of biblical scenes by anonymous Potosí school artists. The impressive pulpit has small paintings by Melchor Pérez de Holguín.