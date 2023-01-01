Jesuit Mission Church

The restored interior of this 1747 mission is particularly beautiful, and the original paintings and woodwork remain intact. The pulpit is covered with a layer of lustrous mica, the ceiling is made of reeds and the spiral pillars were carved from cuchi (ironwood) logs. If you find the church locked, look on the main door for the phone number of the key holder.

This is the only mission church to retain the original style of roof, with cane sheathing. Most interesting are the lovely music-themed paintings in praise of God along the entrance wall, which include depictions of a harp, flute, bassoon, horn and maracas.