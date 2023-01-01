Museo Nacional del Arte

This colonial building was constructed in 1775 of pink sandstone and has been restored to its original grandeur, in mestizo (mixed) baroque and Andino baroque styles. In the center of a huge courtyard, surrounded by three stories of pillared corridors, is a lovely alabaster fountain. The various levels are dedicated to different eras, with an emphasis on religious themes.

Highlights include works by former paceño (La Paz native) Marina Núñez del Prado. Ask for a free guided tour (minimum of five people).

Next door is a gorgeous new space for rotating exhibitions of contemporary Bolivian art. Unlike the main museum, entrance to these galleries is free.