One of the highlights of a Salar de Uyuni tour is a hike around the spectacular Isla Incahuasi, otherwise known as Inkawasi. It's located in the heart of the salar, 80km west of Colchani. This hilly outpost is covered in Trichocereus cactus and surrounded by a flat white sea of hexagonal salt tiles.

It was once a remarkably lonely, otherworldly place but since the advent of salar tours it receives large numbers of visitors every day. Nonetheless, it’s still a beautiful sight if you forget the crowds.

You have to pay an entry fee to climb the hill (B$30), and tour groups clamber over the hiking trails chasing the perfect photo of cacti and salt. It’s a 15-minute walk to the top of the island, with a trail that loops back, but it's worth it. Note that during the wet season when the salar is flooded, the island is inaccessible.