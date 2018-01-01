Welcome to Santa Cruz
This is not the Bolivia that you see on postcards, but this is the place with the greatest population diversity in the country – from the overall-wearing Mennonites strolling the streets past local Goth kids, to a Japanese community, altiplano immigrants, Cuban doctors, Brazilian settlers, bearded Russians and fashionable cruceños (Santa Cruz locals) cruising the tight streets in their SUVs.
It’s worth spending a few days here, wandering the streets, eating at the many international restaurants and checking out the rich kids’ play area, Equipetrol, where nightlife is rife with naughtiness. Alternatively, join the locals and chill out on the town square.
Top experiences in Santa Cruz
Amazing hotels and hostels
Santa Cruz activities
