Lake Titicaca
Everything – and everyone – that sits beside this impressive body of water, from the traditional Aymará villages to the glacier-capped peaks of the Cordillera Real, seems to fall into the background in contrast with the shimmering opal jewel set into the spare altiplano earth. It is not hard to see how Inca legends came to credit Lake Titicaca with the birth of their civilization.
Set between Peru and Bolivia at 12,493ft (3808m), the 3243 sq mi (8400 sq km) lake offers enough activities to keep you busy for at least a week. There are trips to the many islands that speckle the shoreline, hikes to lost coves and floating islands, parties in the tourist hub of Copacabana and encounters with locals that will provide insight into the traditions of one of Bolivia’s top attractions.
Explore Lake Titicaca
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lake Titicaca.
See
Cathedral
The sparkling white mudéjar (Moorish–style) cathedral, with its domes and colorful azulejos (blue Portuguese-style ceramic tiles), dominates the town…
See
Sampaya
This is a beautifully preserved village where the homes are built with flat stones joined in an earthen mortar. There is a stone church on the hilltop…
See
Yumani
Yumani is the main village at the south end of the island. Most boats drop you at the village’s dock, about 200m downhill from the town proper. The small…
See
Horca del Inca
This hillside gate (named 'the Incan Gallows' by the Spaniards) is a fascinating pre-Incan astronomical observatory, surrounded by pierced rocks that…
See
Cerro Calvario
The summit can be reached in half an hour and is well worth the climb, especially for a view of the sunset. The trail begins near the church at the end of…
See
Escalera del Inca
Just uphill from the ferry dock at Yumani, along the beautifully reconstructed Escalera del Inca (Inca stairway), you’ll pass plenty of terraced gardens,…
See
Museo de Pariti
The stunning pots and ch’alladores (vases) found on Isla Pariti in 2004 are now on display at this tiny museum near the excavation site. Exhibits here…
See
Templo de las Vírgenes
The ruins of an Inca nunnery and temple dedicated to the Virgins of the Sun – also known as Ajlla Wasi or Iñak Uyu – occupy an amphitheater-like valley…
See
Copacabana Beach
While Bolivia’s only public beach can’t hold a candle to its better-known counterpart in Rio de Janeiro, on weekends the festive atmosphere is a magnet…
