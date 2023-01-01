Ciudad de Itas

Though the weirdly shaped set of caverns, once the refuge of isolated communities, are striking, they aren't the main reason to make the 21km, often white-knuckle drive here from Torotoro. It's the breathtaking views you should come for, which, at 3770m, provide an expansive perspective on the unique geology of the region. Visible cross sections of sloping mountains appear in isolation like massive spaceships that have been abandoned for millennia.

There are a couple of tricky spots, including one that involves climbing up a nearly vertical rock wall on a ladder.