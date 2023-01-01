A challenging 19km hike around the Cerro Huayllas Orkho, or more commonly a drive in a 4WD vehicle from Torotoro, will take you to the ruins known as the Llamachaki (Llama’s Foot). The multilevel complex, which dates from Inca times, rambles over distinctive terraces and includes a maze of rectangular and semicircular walls, plus a fairly well-preserved watchtower. Given its strategic vantage point, it probably served as a military fortification and may have been somehow related to Incallajta, further north.