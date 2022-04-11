© Watch The World / Shutterstock

Amazon Basin

The Amazon Basin is one of Bolivia’s largest and most mesmerizing regions. The rainforest is raucous with wildlife, and spending a few days roaming the sweaty jungle is an experience you’re unlikely to forget. But it’s not only the forests that are enchanting: it’s also the richness of the indigenous cultures, traditions and languages that exist throughout the region.

Mossy hills peak around the town of Rurrenabaque, most people’s first point of entry into the region and the main base camp for visits to the fascinating Parque Nacional Madidi. This is home to a growing ethno-ecotourism industry established to help local communities. The village of San Ignacio de Moxos is famous for its wild July fiesta; Trinidad, the region’s cosmopolitan hub, is encased by buzzing wetlands and is the transit point toward Santa Cruz. North of here the frontier towns of Riberalta and Guayaramerín are in remote regions few travelers dare to tread.

Explore Amazon Basin

  • S

    Santuario Chuchini

    The Santuario Chuchini (Jaguar's Lair) is one of the few easily accessible Paitití sites. This wildlife sanctuary and camp sits on an 8-hectare loma …

  • M

    Museo Etnoarqueológico Kenneth Lee

    Named for the gringo querido del Beni, the beloved white man of the Beni, this small museum north of the center is considered the city's top cultural…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Noel Kempff Mercado

    The wonderfully remote and globally important Noel Kempff Mercado National Park is home to a broad spectrum of Amazonian flora and fauna and has a wide…

  • R

    Reserva Barba Azul

    Thanks to the efforts of the conservation NGO Armonía, the endangered blue-throated macaw or barba azul has become something of a regional celebrity in…

  • T

    Tumichucuá

    Tumichucuá is a small community about 25km south of town (B$30 by moto-taxi) toward ‘El Triángulo’ (the road junction to Cobija). There is a lake for…

  • A

    Area Protegida Municipal Aquicuana

    This lush jungle reserve 22km north of Riberalta (B$30 by moto-taxi) is a great spot for bird-watching, wildlife watching (particularly caimans and…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Carrasco

    Created in 1988, this 622,600ha park has some of Bolivia’s most easily explored cloud forest. It skirts a large portion of the road between Cochabamba and…

  • L

    Laguna Normandia

    This savanna lake, a 2km walk from El Porvenir, is the reserve’s most popular destination. The sight of one of the world’s largest populations of crawling…

  • L

    Laguna Isirere

    North of town at the large Laguna Isirere, you can go fishing and swimming, observe the profuse birdlife and watch the gorgeous sunset. It’s accessible on…

