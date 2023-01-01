North of town at the large Laguna Isirere, you can go fishing and swimming, observe the profuse birdlife and watch the gorgeous sunset. It’s accessible on a 30-minute (2km) walk or moto-taxi (B$5) from town.

A statue on the shore depicts the local legend about the formation of the lake. A young boy named Isidoro was paddling in a small pool when he was swallowed up by the waters, the work of the mischievous water spirit Jichi who needed a human sacrifice in order to turn the pool into the lake it is today.