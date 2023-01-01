A stone’s throw from the road and a 40-minute walk from El Porvenir is Totaizal. This friendly and well-organized village of 300 people is the closest to the reserve and it's where Sernap arranges guides and horses. People living in the settlement of Cero Ocho, a four-hour (15km) walk from Totaizal, trudge into the village to sell bananas and other goods. You can visit the village directly, but it's best to make prior arrangements for guides through Sernap in San Borja.