Created by Conservation International in 1982 as a loosely protected natural area, this 334,200-hectare park was recognized by Unesco in 1986 as a ‘Man & the Biosphere Reserve,’ and received official recognition the following year through a pioneering debt swap agreement with the Bolivian government. The area is home to at least 500 bird species as well as more than 100 mammals and myriad reptiles, amphibians and insects.