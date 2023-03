Dedicated to the Virgen de Candelaria (the patron of Oruro miners), this small church is a colorful 19th-century reconstruction of the 1771 original and figures prominently in Oruro’s Carnaval.

The ceiling features a star-studded night sky with painted depictions of the four creatures that, according to local legend, were sent by the spirit of the sky, Huari, to destroy the Uru people: a serpent, a lizard, a giant frog and ants.