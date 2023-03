Oruro's teleférico zips passengers on a three-minute journey from Plaza del Folklore up to the towering statue of Virgen del Socavón, perched atop Cerro Santa Bárbara (3883m), from where there are impressive views of the city and beyond. Inside the monument, stairs lead to viewing platforms and a small exhibition of carnival posters and photographs, some dating back to 1910.

At 45.4m, the statue is the tallest of its kind in South America.