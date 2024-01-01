On November 17, 1851, Bolivia’s flag was first raised at Faro de Conchupata: red for the courage of the Bolivian army, gold for the country’s mineral wealth and green for its agricultural wealth. The spot is now marked by a platform and column topped by a glass globe, and is illuminated at night. It provides a fine view over the town.
