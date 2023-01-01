Museo Casa Arte Taller Cardozo Velasquez

A family of seven artists – Gonzalo (sculptor), his wife María (potter) and their five daughters – open their whimsical house and art studio to visitors. Take a peek at their collection of Bolivian art and into the nooks and crannies of their workshop, overflowing with artsy bric-a-brac. A leafy patio is the site of Gonzalo’s fascinating sculptures – the one in the middle is devoted to Pachamama (Mother Earth).

On the first Friday of the month, they hold a k’oa ceremony, an Andean ritual that pays respect to Pachamama, which you are welcome to join; call ahead.