On the leafy square just east of Plaza 10 Febrero is the cathedral, which has fine stained glass above the altar. The adjacent tower was constructed by the Jesuits as part of a church built before Oruro was founded. When the Jesuits were expelled, it was designated as the cathedral of the Oruro bishopric.

In 1994, the original baroque entrance was moved and reconstructed at Santuario de la Virgen del Socavón.