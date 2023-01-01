Museo Sacro, Folklórico, Arqueológico y Minero

An excellent double museum attached to Santuario de la Virgen del Socavón. Access is by guided tour only, beginning with a descent down from the church to a mining tunnel lined with tools and representations of El Tío, spirit of the underground. Upstairs are a variety of archaeological and folklore exhibits, from Wankarani-period stone llama heads to Carnaval costumes.

Tours leave every 45 minutes. The guides for the mining museum are miners who are happy to talk about the industry and life in the mines, though most don't speak English. Some exhibits have bilingual explanations.