Located south of the city center, this anthropological and archaeological museum is worth the hike. The fascinating hodgepodge of exhibits includes mastodons, Carnaval costumes, stone-carved llama heads, mummies from nearby chullpares (funerary towers) and skulls exhibiting the horrific cranial deformations once practiced on children.

Take any micro (small bus) marked ‘Sud’ from the northwest corner of Plaza 10 de Febrero or opposite the train station.