10-Day Bolivia Express

This itinerary is a very adventurous option as you travel on local transport, including trains and buses for a more authentic journey through Bolivia. You will be accompanied by local guides who will provide insight into the history and culture of the country and who will help the trip to run smoothly from beginning to end. The tour finishes at the shores of Lake Titicaca in Puno, Peru, making it ideally suited for further travel into Peru and other neighboring countries. However, if you prefer to end the tour in La Paz this can be arranged on request.If you join one of our set departures you will travel with a small group of like-minded travellers. In order to improve our customers’ experience, and to minimize impact on local communities, we keep group sizes small, aiming for a maximum number of 8 people on each departure. This itinerary is also available on a private, tailor made basis at any time of year. We take care in looking closely at every single detail of your holiday and we can provide a fully personalized service and look at your requirements in more detail to tailor the holiday to exactly how you want it.Day 1: Arrival in SucreTransfer to hotel. Free day to relax and acclimatize. Day 2: Sucre (B-L)Half day city tour visit the Liberty Museum, the churches of San Lazaro and San Felipe Neri and the indigenous people museum ASUR. Day 3: Sucre - Potosi (B)Travel by bus to Potosi, once the center of the Spanish Empire’s mining operations. Visit the Cerro Rico mines and the Casa de la Moneda mint that bankrolled imperial Spain.Day 4: Potosi - Uyuni (B)Take the bus to Uyuni. Visit the Uyuni Salt Flats, one of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.Day 5: Uyuni Salt Flats (B-L)Full day in the Uyuni Salt Flats, including visits to Isla Incahuasi and the Salt Mountains. Travel overnight to Oruro by train.Day 6: Oruro - La Paz (B)Transfer to La Paz and free day at leisure.Day 7: La Paz (B-L)Half day city tour. Experience colonial La Paz.Day 8: La Paz - Copacabana (B-L)Travel in a tourist bus to Copacabana accompanied by a guide who will give you a fascinating introduction to the region. Enjoy a walking tour where you will visit Copacabana’s famous church and the Calvary. Stop for lunch at a well-known food stall.Day 9: Lake Titicaca (B-L)Tourist boat to Sun and Moon Islands on Lake Titicaca. An authentic tour meeting local fishermen and enjoying a traditional lunch.Day 10: Puno (B)Transfer to Puno on the Peruvian side of the border.