In colonial days Sorata (from the Aymará shuru-ata or 'shining peak') provided a link to the Alto Beni’s goldfields and rubber plantations, and a gateway to the Amazon Basin. In 1791 it was the site of a distinctly unorthodox siege by indigenous leader Andrés Tupac Amaru and his 16,000 soldiers. They constructed dykes above the town, and when these had filled with runoff from the slopes of Illampu, they opened the floodgates and the town was washed away.
These days, mining and coca production (and its value-added industries) seem to be the main sources of employment in and around Sorata, but it's worth your while to pick up a guide in La Paz – or better yet, hire a local one in Sorata – and explore this under-appreciated treasure.
