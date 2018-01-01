Perched scenically on a hillside, this peaceful little burg is a lot like Coroico, with a friendly town square, bustling market and tropical attitude, but receives next to no international visitation.

Chulumani has its ghosts – Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie lived in the saw mill above town after World War II, and a new documentary, The Road to Chulumani, documents the presidency of Jose Luis Tejada Sorzano, local resident and president of Bolivia during the Chaco War. He died in exile and it's said his ghost, as well as that of his mistress, haunt the Castillo del Loro castle built by Paraguayan POWs.

The town was founded because of the supposed healing qualities of the area's mineral streams. However, when its fertile soils provided bumper crops of coca (the country’s best for chewing), citrus, bananas, coffee and cacao, Chulumani soon became more important as a trade center for the nearby farming communities (300 of them flock to the weekend market).

The area is also a paradise for birds and butterflies – there are clouds of the latter, and several endemic species of the former. At a tropically warm and often wet altitude, Chulumani is a great trekking base camp and a relaxing weekend retreat with a great view. The only time its pervasive tranquility is interrupted is during the week following August 24, when Chulumani stages the riotous Fiesta de San Bartolomé.

