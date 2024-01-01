Bondey Lhakhang

Paro

Just past the turn-off to the Cheli La, on the west bank of the river in Bondey village, is this little-visited 400-year-old temple.

Nearby Paro attractions

1. Tago Lhakhang

0.18 MILES

In the centre of tiny Bondey village, on the east side of the Paro Chhu, beside the main road near the Bondey bridge, is this charming and unusually…

2. Pelri Goemba

0.27 MILES

A 15-minute uphill hike (or short drive) above Tago village, just southeast of Paro, is the small Pelri Goemba, a rare Nyingmapa-school chapel that was…

3. Tshenden Incense Factory

0.61 MILES

Just 1km from Bondey is this family-run incense factory, undergoing a multistorey expansion at the time of research. Get your guide to check in advance if…

4. Dzongdrakha Goemba

1.67 MILES

The visually splendid but little-visited cliffside retreat of Dzongdrakha Goemba is one of several local sites where Guru Rinpoche did battle with local…

5. Khangkhu Lhakhang

1.86 MILES

This small village temple is not high on most travellers' lists, but it's a pleasant enough place, on the west bank of the Paro Chhu near several tourist…

6. Zuri Dzong

2.39 MILES

Zuri Dzong was built in 1352 as a fort and the five-storey main building is still well protected by double walls and a bridge. There are some particularly…

7. Gönsaka Lhakhang

2.58 MILES

This charming temple on the hillside above Paro actually predates Paro Dzong. Don't miss the meditation cave of Pha Drun Drung, the founder of the dzong…

8. Nyamai Zam

2.6 MILES

Below Paro Dzong, this traditional wooden covered bridge is a reconstruction of an older bridge, which was washed away in a flood in 1969. Earlier…