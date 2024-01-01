The woodlands and marshy ponds of this small nature reserve surround Warwick Pond, Bermuda's second-largest. It's an important habitat for resident and migratory waterfowl and a good spot for birdwatching, although you make your way there along poorly kept forest trails. Bone up on what poison ivy looks like beforehand.
Sherwin Nature Reserve
Bermuda
