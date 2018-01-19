Welcome to Southern Belize
Adventurers will find no shortage of opportunities to get off the beaten path in Toledo's jungles. Trekkers with deep pockets can choose from a number of five-star jungle lodges tucked away in remote corners, or you could stay at local guesthouses in the small villages and communities of the Deep South.
Then there's the beaches of villagey Hopkins and chilled-out Placencia, with their opportunities for diving, fishing and slacking. The south also has an alluring string of offshore cays all boasting stunning coral reefs, where snorkeling, boating and diving enthusiasts can experience Belize's nautical wonders while avoiding the crowds (and the significantly higher price tags) of the Northern Cays.
Top experiences in Southern Belize
Southern Belize activities
Xunantunich Mayan Ruin and Cave Tubing from Placencia
You will be picked up in Placencia and head to Xunantunich with a local guide. The site was a major ceremonial center for the ancient Maya and it was the first Mayan site in Belize to be open to the public in 1954. From the top of Xunantunich, you will get a spectacular panoramic view of the Cayo District and across the border in Guatemala.Getting to Xunantunich includes riding a hand-cranked ferry to cross the majestic Mopan River.After exploring Xunantunich and having lunch ( not included in the price), you will head to the Belize Caves. This is where you start with a hike through the exotic rain forest to the mouth of the cave. The view is stunning as you float away from the cave entrance to your inner tube with only your headlamp to lead the way.Afterward, you will return to your hotel.
Snorkeling Adventure at Laughing Bird Caye Nationa
Your adventure begins in the morning at The Placencia Municipal Pier, where you will meet your captain and guide(s). Get fitted with snorkeling gear and climb aboard your boat, this vessel will transport you on a 45-minute (max) boat ride to the Caye. Once on the island, you will listen to a briefing about the area and the park system, including the do's and don'ts. Then hit the water, taking advantage of assistance from your guide with putting on and fitting your equipment. There will also be practice time for the beginners. You’ll spend the next hour to hour and a half enjoying the underwater scenery of this protected marine area and World Heritage site, live corals, great fish life and many different types of undersea creatures and critters. When you finish snorkeling, enjoy some fresh fruits and take a break to relax on the beach, where you can partake in some sunbathing or go swimming. You’ll have another 45 minutes (maybe an hour) to enjoy the beach then take your last memories of the island as you board your boat, returning back to the Placencia Municpal Pier where you can take the ferry back to Harvest Caye or enjoy Placencia for a bit.To partake in this activity you will need to buy a ferry ticket from your shore excursion desk and take the first ferry from Harvest Caye to Placencia. ferry cost around $25 US per person and will disembark where the excursion starts.
Placencia Tropical Island Escape
This little island is a vision right out of a tropical dream. You will be making memories from the moment it comes into view on your boat ride out until your last glimpse as it drops over the horizon on your return. This a full day tour, so come prepared to relax, snorkel, kayak, paddle board, sunbathe, play beach games, and maybe even nap in a hammock. You will be in a palm tree paradise. All you need to bring is a towel, a hat, water shoes, sunglasses, sun screen, your phone and/or camera, and an appetite for good food, tropical drinks and fun in the sun! Local Belizean Barbeque lunch is provided.
Waterfall Rappelling and Zipline Adventure at Bocawina Rainforest
Start off you adventure with with an exhilarating zipline adventure. After flying through the jungle, across 2.5 miles of cable on the longest zip line course in Belize, head back to the lodge to fill your belly with a delicious lunch provided at the Wild Fig Restaurant. You will then venture on a guided hike to Bocawina Falls where you will have the opportunity to rappel one hundred feet down the face of Bocawina Falls and swim in the refreshing emerald pools below. Children must be at least 65 pounds minimum, there is no weight maximum but our harnesses have a maximum limit of 42 inches at the waist.
Family Fun Indigenous Garifuna Drumming Lesson
Situated on the edge of Punta Gorda town in picturesque surroundings under our traditional thatch palapa with parrots, toucans, howler monkeys, iguanas and hummingbirds all living nearby, from the time you arrive to the time you leave you will never forget your experience.When you arrive you will be greeted by your host, Ronald Raymond McDonald (yes, his real name), an ambassador for the Garifuna culture. As you walk under our thatch you will immediately feel relief from the hot tropical sun and enjoy the feel of the cool sand floor under your feet. You can then admire the thatch while Ray guides you to your drums. Both the thatch and drums are constructed entirely from jungle trees, leaves and vines without a single nail or screw. Ray will give you an overview of the Garifuna people, history and culture, a fascinating mixture of African and Amerindian heritage and culture, and then teach you a simple rhythm on your bass drum.Once you can keep a steady beat, which most people catch on within a minute or two, Ray will then join in on his faster, higher pitched drum, also singing cultural Garifuna songs while you play. Depending how fast a learner you are, Ray will teach you up to five different rhythms during an hour-long lesson, or simply let you enjoy the sound of the simpler songs.After your lesson, Ray can also show you other crafts and plants, such as the seeds of the canna plant which he grows next to the thatch, which are used inside the traditional maracas.Throughout your lesson, Ray is willing to answer any questions and share more about this unique culture.
Drumming Dancing and Dinner Indigenous Garifuna Style
When you arrive at our beautiful peaceful location on the edge of Punta Gorda town, there is a good chance you will see the local fireflies, hear howler monkeys, or the local frogs as the sun sets. We will make sure you are comfortable under our beautiful traditional Thatch Palapa, made entirely from natural jungle leaves, trees and vines. Once every body has settled, our chief instructor will welcome you and give you a brief history and introduction to the unique and fascinating Garifuna culture of southern Belize. You will have a chance to look at the traditional drums that are hollowed from solid trees, covered with deer skin and then secured and tightened with jungle vines and sticks. You will then get to sit back and enjoy a professional group performance by our family band, who will introduce you to several traditional rhythms and songs. The rhythms are infectious and you may well find yourself tapping your foot or simply mesmerized by the speed of the drummers' hands. After playing a few songs, you will all be invited to stand up for a group drumming lesson, or if you prefer, you can just stay seated and watch the rest of your group join in. After shaking your hips for a song or two, it's time to sit down and relax again and enjoy a delicious plate of "hudut" - a traditional Garifuna dish of fresh fish sautéed in coconut milk mildly spiced with cilantro and other local herbs, served with mashed plantain. For vegetarians or non-fish eaters, we can arrange an alternative meal.