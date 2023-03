Well worth the 1km detour if you're driving between Eupen and Verviers (turn south at Dolhain), Limbourg is one of Belgium's most delightful historic villages.

It is raised on a promontory with a long, roughly cobbled central square lined by picturesque houses including a superb old-world brasserie-cafe facing the former town hall, which now hosts an art gallery featuring a model of medieval Limbourg as it looked when it was a fully fortified citadel.