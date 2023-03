This impressive three-part museum occupies an 1803 former mill dating from Verviers' heyday as an international wool-processing centre. The 2nd floor displays well-preserved industrial equipment, and there's a history of cloth and clothing from neolithic furs via Crusader capes to 1930s garter belts, all extensively explained through a four-language audio guide.

Changing exhibitions in the beamed eaves are often excellent and relevant to the city's history.