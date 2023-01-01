Iridescent dragonflies dart and hover over Monet-worthy lake scenes in the gloriously landscaped parkland of this historic rural abbey complex, dotted with inspirational Bible quotes in four languages. The complex is still an active Cistercian monastery with an excellent brewery whose beers you can taste in the popular cafe-restaurant.

Founded in 1216, the neo-Gothic basilica dates from an 1885 rebuild and is free to enter. To see a little more you could join a 1.30pm Saturday tour (€6, French only). The site is in very pretty rolling countryside around 15km north of Verviers, but you'll need your own transport to get here.