Atlantikwall Raversyde

The gripping Atlantikwall is a remarkably extensive complex of WWI and WWII bunkers, gun emplacements and linking brick tunnels created by occupying German forces. Most bunkers are furnished and ‘manned’ by waxwork figures, and there’s a detailed audioguide explanation (albeit sometimes overly concerned with gun calibres). This is one of Belgium’s best and most underrated war sites, but you’ll need good weather, around two hours, and reasonable fitness to make the most of the 2km walking circuit.

The site is not accessible for people in wheelchairs. Combination tickets (adult/child €10/5) including access to nearby Anno 1465 are available.