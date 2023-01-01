Once a vibrant fishing village, Walraversijde disappeared entirely following the strife of 1600 to 1604, leaving mere foundations. Today the archaeological site is enhanced by four convincingly rebuilt and furnished thatched houses. An audioguide tells the village’s history through the voices of well-acted 1465-era characters. An interactive museum explains why the village died out. Combination tickets (adult/child €10/5) including access to the nearby Atlantikwall are available.